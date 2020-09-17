Graduation rates fall in Tennessee for the first time in 7 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduation rates of Tennessee students dropped in 2020 for the first time in nearly seven years.

A report from the Department of Education showed a steady increase in cases from 2013 to 2019. From 2019 to 2020 there was a 0.1 percent decrease.

J.C. Bowman with Professional Educators of Tennessee told WTVF the numbers are alarming because COVID-19 shouldn’t have impacted graduation.

“There was no ACT requirements, no end of course exams [and] there was no TNReady exams,” said Bowman. “So... why would those numbers drop?”

Bowman said, however, he worries online learning and other changes could negatively impact the graduation rates in 2021.

“I think it would’ve been a more significant decrease,” Bowman told WTVF. “That’s why I’m really concerned about it. I think that, other people who have looked at the data are starting to say wait a minute, are we starting to regress here in Tennessee with our graduation data?”

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Education said they are aware of the decrease and are working to identify the cause.

