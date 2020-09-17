Advertisement

“It’s time to reunite:” Visitation policies for long-term care facilities updated

Tennessee officials announced they were updating visitation policies for long-term care facilities across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(WBAY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials announced they were updating visitation policies for long-term care facilities across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “It’s time to reunite” families with their loved ones.

According to WTVF, the new protocols will go into effect October 1. Under the new guidelines, facilities that have had no new cases among staff and residents for 14 days may permit outdoor visitation and limited indoor visitation in common areas that can have social distancing. Those visits will be limited to no more than 45 minutes with up to two adult visitors.

Tennessee officials said visitors must be screened before entry, and residents and visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet apart. WTVF reported residents' rooms may only be used for visitation when the resident can’t leave their room and the visitor has a negative COVID-19 test.

Long-term care facilities will be allowed to implement a program where select visitors may help with bathing, feeding and clothing after 28 days.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD investigating fatal North Knoxville shooting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
He was identified as David Allen Turner, 29, of Knoxville.

News

Knox County company highlighted by Gov. Lee

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee gave a shout out to a Knox County company Thursday.

News

Tenn. cancer survivor drives for ride-sharing service to help homeless

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Nashville-based woman is using money she earns working as a ride-hailing driver to make meals for the homeless.

News

Tenn. grandmother killed, child injured after carbon monoxide exposure

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A woman died Wednesday night and a child is in extremely critical condition after exposure to carbon monoxide at their apartment in East Memphis, officials said.

Latest News

News

Affordable housing complex bringing 50 apartments to East Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The apartments will be located on KAT bus route 31 and close to the Asheville Highway Kroger and the Burlington Branch of the Knox County Public Library.

News

KCHD employees receiving “vicious," “hateful” messages in response to COVID-19 efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“If you can imagine the worst we’ve probably heard it,” Menefee said.

WVLT

As Sally moves out, fall air rushes in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Rain from Sally’s remnants are moving out, just in time for breezy winds and cooler air to move in.

News

UT cancels spring break in an attempt to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The University of Tennessee announced it has eliminated spring break during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Free flu shots available at Knox County Schools Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said shots will be available to individuals ages 4 and up.

News

Graduation rates fall in Tennessee for the first time in 7 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Graduation rates of Tennessee students dropped in 2020 for the first time in nearly seven years.