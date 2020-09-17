“It’s time to reunite:” Visitation policies for long-term care facilities updated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials announced they were updating visitation policies for long-term care facilities across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “It’s time to reunite” families with their loved ones.

According to WTVF, the new protocols will go into effect October 1. Under the new guidelines, facilities that have had no new cases among staff and residents for 14 days may permit outdoor visitation and limited indoor visitation in common areas that can have social distancing. Those visits will be limited to no more than 45 minutes with up to two adult visitors.

Tennessee officials said visitors must be screened before entry, and residents and visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet apart. WTVF reported residents' rooms may only be used for visitation when the resident can’t leave their room and the visitor has a negative COVID-19 test.

Long-term care facilities will be allowed to implement a program where select visitors may help with bathing, feeding and clothing after 28 days.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.