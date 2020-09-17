Advertisement

KCHD employees receiving “vicious," “hateful” messages in response to COVID-19 efforts

“If you can imagine the worst we’ve probably heard it,” Menefee said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Knox County Health Department news conference on Thursday officials said KCHD employees have received numerous negative responses to their efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department said many employees have been tearful after the “vicious” and “hateful” responses they have received from members of the community.

“If you can imagine the worst, we’ve probably heard it,” Menefee said.

According to Menefee, most of the negative comments have been directed towards staff members enforcing regulations and contact tracers.

Officials said they feel it is important to inform the public about the reality of the situation.

KCHD employees said they have “tried very hard to be positive” amidst the growing angry sentiments towards them. Menefee addressed the issue and said she wanted the public to know the employees are just “doing their jobs” in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

