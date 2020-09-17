Advertisement

Kentucky governor wants to receive COVID vaccine in public

Beshear said he’ll discuss the matter with Kentuckians when the time comes.
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that he is willing to roll up his sleeves to be vaccinated in public to show his confidence in the safety of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

The Democratic governor urged patience even as federal health agencies and the Defense Department have sketched out plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or even late this year, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot.

“We do have to let the science take its course,” Beshear said. “And we do have to make sure it’s safe. Because I’m going to be asked to sign a form for my kids on it. And I intend to do that. I intend to do that when I know it’s safe.”

Beshear, the father of two children, said he’ll discuss the matter with Kentuckians when the time comes. And that includes setting a public example once a safe and effective shot is developed.

“My plan is still to take the vaccine right here at 4 o’clock someday to show people that I believe that it’s safe,” the governor told reporters.

Beshear made the comments during his coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol Rotunda. Those briefings typically begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The whole enterprise still faces public skepticism nationally. Only about half of Americans said they’d get vaccinated, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll taken in May.

In Kentucky, officials are in the process of developing plans for the eventual storage and distribution of COVID vaccines once they become available, the governor said.

