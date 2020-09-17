Kentucky man took dismembered body parts onto bus for visit to family, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - An investigation is underway after police said a man killed a woman and then took her body parts in a suitcase to visit his family in Indiana.

WAVE reported that police in Markham, Illinois said the suspect’s family picked him up from a bus stop in Chicago. The entire time police said he had a suitcase filled with the victim’s body parts. The police said the family had no clue what was in the suitcase.

His family allegedly told police he never unpacked or opened the suitcase, but police said the object had a foul odor. Police were called when a family member opened the suitcase and found the body parts.

The suspect was arrested in a city outside of Chicago. According to WAVE, the man’s charges have not been released.

