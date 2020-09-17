Advertisement

Kentucky man took dismembered body parts onto bus for visit to family, police say

An investigation is underway after police said a man killed a woman and then took her body parts in a suitcase to visit his family in Indiana
Dismembered human body parts found in man's suitcases after he arrived in Illinois from Kentucky.
Dismembered human body parts found in man's suitcases after he arrived in Illinois from Kentucky.(WBBM via CNN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - An investigation is underway after police said a man killed a woman and then took her body parts in a suitcase to visit his family in Indiana.

WAVE reported that police in Markham, Illinois said the suspect’s family picked him up from a bus stop in Chicago. The entire time police said he had a suitcase filled with the victim’s body parts. The police said the family had no clue what was in the suitcase.

His family allegedly told police he never unpacked or opened the suitcase, but police said the object had a foul odor. Police were called when a family member opened the suitcase and found the body parts.

The suspect was arrested in a city outside of Chicago. According to WAVE, the man’s charges have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Viral video of toddler smoking pot lands four in jail

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Four people were arrested after officials connected them to a viral video of a child smoking marijuana.

News

Resolution to close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 11 p.m. passes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health is meeting Wednesday to discuss the county’s mask mandate and if all alcohol sales should be restricted after 10 p.m.

News

Powell teen on track to join the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Alyssa Ross will join the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts in 2021.

News

“I’m looking for Newports:” Tenn. man accused of stealing cigarettes, threatening cashier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Bowdrey is charged with robbery. Police say he stole 17 cartons of cigarettes worth $119.

Latest News

News

Bonnaroo to hold free virtual 3-day music festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The virtual event will be available for live streaming from September 24 through Sept. 26 on Bonnaroo’s YouTube page

News

Tenn. man arrested on drug charges after deputies find him disguised in wig

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Rice was served two arrest warrants and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

News

At least 2 UT students hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
UT officials said there are at least two students who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

News

No. 3 Powell vs. No. 1 Central High School matchup to air on MyVLT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

News

This class can help you cook like Yassin’s Falafel House and make a difference in Knoxville’s community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The money benefits immigrants. He’s the only Knoxville cook to be selected for the International Food Series- a Nashville Food crawl that is going virtual this year.

News

Bus passenger uses live snake as a face mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Photos of the incident published online show that the unidentified man was not wearing a mask under the large brown serpent.