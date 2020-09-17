Two Knoxville men arrested after reportedly impersonating KCSO deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said two men were arrested after impersonating KCSO officers and attempting to search a man Tuesday evening.

Authorities said they responded to a call of law enforcement impersonation on the 2000 block of Addison Drive around 6 p.m. after a woman reported two men dressed in Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies uniforms.

The woman told police her neighbors Ryan Groves, 61, and Robert Rogers, 48, approached a man she hired to mow her lawn. Groves and Rogers who were wearing KCSO deputy uniform shirts with badges reportedly attempted to search the man while he was mowing the woman’s lawn.

The man told officials Groves and Rogers approached him and said, they were going to "search the bottom of his feet, behind his ears and were going to search him but not arrest him.”

The man said Groves and Rogers consistently insisted on searching him but he reluctantly refused, according to officials.

Groves admitted to having approached the man while dressed as a KCSO deputy. Groves told police the incident was a joke and the uniform was a costume, according to court documents.

Rogers refused to cooperate with authorities and would not answer officers' questions, officials said.

The uniforms were confiscated by officers and the two suspects were taken into custody.

Groves and Rogers were charged with criminal impersonation of law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.