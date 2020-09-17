Advertisement

KPD investigating fatal North Knoxville shooting

He was identified as David Allen Turner, 29, of Knoxville.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting in North Knoxville Wednesday night.

According to a release from KPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 1304 Lyons Way around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man who had been shot.

The shooting victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died. He was identified as David Allen Turner, 29, of Knoxville.

No suspect arrests have been made at this time. This incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

