Advertisement

Man admits to dismembering girlfriend’s body, traveling with body parts to Chicago

Melvin Martin from Louisville accused of taking girlfriend’s dismembered body parts on Greyhound to Illinois.
Melvin Martin from Louisville accused of taking girlfriend’s dismembered body parts on Greyhound to Illinois.(WAVE)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cross-state homicide investigation is underway after a Louisville man admitted to dismembering his girlfriend and putting parts of her in a suitcase. He then traveled with the body parts on a bus to Chicago.

Investigators in Markam, Il. revealed Wednesday that Melvin Martin, 30, admitted to killing his girlfriend in Louisville. He said he dismembered her body, dumped her torso in a Clifton Heights park, and packed some of her other body parts in a suitcase and tote bag. Police say Martin got on a Greyhound bus to Chicago to visit his parents in the suburb of Markham.

The suspect’s family reportedly picked Martin up from the bus stop. His family told police he never unpacked or opened the suitcase, but reported that a foul odor was leaking from the case. Police were called when a family member opened the suitcase and found the body parts.

Martin told Markam Police Department investigators the entire story after he was caught. He told police he still wanted to be with his girlfriend even after her death.

According to Markham Police Chief Terry White, the victim was likely killed in Louisville at least 30 days ago. White said Martin likely waited nearly a month before transporting parts of her body to Illinois in multiple bags.

The killing is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned violent, according to White.

The homicide investigation crossed state lines back to Kentucky, where Louisville Metro Police Department officers were able to track the torso of Martin’s girlfriend to the 600 block of N. Hite Avenue.

The rest of her body, including her lower half, skull, and organs were in Martin’s suitcase in Illinois.

In Louisville, residents at The Avenue apartments say they knew something was terribly wrong when LMPD officers were in and out one of the buildings on Tuesday.

“Kind of creepy, kind of creepy,” Danee Fallen who lives off Hite Avenue said. “It leaves an eerie feeling.”

LMPD said a woman living there has been missing. It’s something residents have noticed, too.

“I had a feeling something wasn’t right, someone was missing and they hadn’t been seen for a while and the family was concerned,” Fallen said.

Fallen said she noticed Martin, who stays with the victim, going back and forth to a dumpster recently.

“I’ve seen him take out big large leaves like garbage bags to the dumpster,” Fallen said. “I’ve seen him take a big suitcase to the dumpster. Last week there was flies and maggots around it, which is unusual. Flies are common but maggots, we don’t normally have that.”

Fallen said a neighbor asked the man where that woman was since she hasn’t been seen lately and the man’s response didn’t make much sense. She was deeply troubled after learning what happened so close to where she lives.

An autopsy confirmed the identity of the victim this week, but police have not yet released her name pending notification of her family.

Martin is in custody in Illinois and will be extradited back to Louisville.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gay Street bridge to close overnight for maintenance

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The City of Knoxville announced the Gay Street Bridge will be closed overnight for maintenance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17.

News

Knox County reports third-highest number of unemployment claims in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have decreased over the past week.

News

Two Knoxville men arrested after reportedly impersonating KCSO deputies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The uniforms were confiscated by officers and the two suspects were taken into custody.

News

Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The franchise committed $100 million to the hospital over the next 10 years.

News

Rare blue moon to appear on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The first full moon will appear on October 1 followed by the rare blue moon on Halloween.

Latest News

News

AMBER Alert issued for abducted Stafford County, Va. girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
17-year-old Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was last seen around 10 p.m. at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway and is believed to be in extreme danger.

News

Virus death toll linked to Maine wedding grows to 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus,

News

Kentucky governor wants to receive COVID vaccine in public

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beshear said he’ll discuss the matter with Kentuckians when the time comes.

WVLT

Rain from Sally kicks off Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Sally is moving across the region, sending rain into our area along with clouds and winds.

National

Fla. woman attacked, beaten in dispute over Walmart parking spot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WPLG Staff
The incident allegedly began when the suspects stole a parking space the victim had been waiting for.