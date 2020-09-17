New American girl doll pays tribute to the 1980′s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - American Girl is going all-out for the 1980′s.

The newest doll from the company is named Courtney Moore, and she’s giving girls looks from 1986, complete with a side ponytail, neon fashion and an acid-washed denim skirt.

Courtney also has some of the decade’s most significant accessories, such as bangles and a tape player.

You can order the doll here.

