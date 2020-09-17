New American girl doll pays tribute to the 1980′s
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - American Girl is going all-out for the 1980′s.
The newest doll from the company is named Courtney Moore, and she’s giving girls looks from 1986, complete with a side ponytail, neon fashion and an acid-washed denim skirt.
Courtney also has some of the decade’s most significant accessories, such as bangles and a tape player.
You can order the doll here.
