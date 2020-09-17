New walk-in urgent care clinic to open in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Urgent Team Walk-in Urgent Care announced it will open a new center in Knoxville in October.

“We look forward to serving the Halls Crossroads community and are committed to providing quality, affordable and convenient healthcare seven days a week,” said Ellis Harris, Urgent Team Division Vice President.

The new clinic will provide urgent care, family care, wellness services and occupational health services on a walk-in basis.

The following medical needs can be treated at the clinic:

• Asthma and allergies

• Ear and eye injuries

• Flu, colds, viral illnesses and COVID-19 testing

• Skin conditions, including burns

• Bites, stings, allergic reactions

• Stitches

• Broken bones, sprains, strains

• School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

• Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

• Immunizations and vaccinations

• Urinary tract infections

• Occupational health services

The center will open in mid-October and provide services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

