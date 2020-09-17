New walk-in urgent care clinic to open in Knoxville
The new clinic will provide urgent care, family care, wellness services and occupational health services on a walk-in basis.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Urgent Team Walk-in Urgent Care announced it will open a new center in Knoxville in October.
“We look forward to serving the Halls Crossroads community and are committed to providing quality, affordable and convenient healthcare seven days a week,” said Ellis Harris, Urgent Team Division Vice President.
The following medical needs can be treated at the clinic:
• Asthma and allergies
• Ear and eye injuries
• Flu, colds, viral illnesses and COVID-19 testing
• Skin conditions, including burns
• Bites, stings, allergic reactions
• Stitches
• Broken bones, sprains, strains
• School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals
• Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting
• Immunizations and vaccinations
• Urinary tract infections
• Occupational health services
The center will open in mid-October and provide services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
