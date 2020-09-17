Advertisement

Parents charged after son dies of untreated cancer

Two people were arrested in New Mexico after investigators said their teen son died after being diagnosed with cancer and left untreated.
Hospital bed
Hospital bed(WRDW)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (WVLT/KOAT) - Two people were arrested in New Mexico after investigators said their teen son died after being diagnosed with cancer and left untreated.

KOAT reported that the Santa Fe Police Department charged the parents, Maria Urias-Astorga and Ramiro Mianda-Quionez. Police said their 14-year-old developed a severe form of cancer, and they failed to provide any medical attention until it was too late.

Police said they were called to investigate a possible child abuse case after the teen was admitted to a hospital September 7 and was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in grave condition. Police said the child had “a large cancerous tumor encompassing the whole left side of his body.”

KOAT reported that, according to the affidavit, the son hadn’t seen a doctor in two years. By the time he was seen by medical professionals, he reportedly had stretch marks from rapid weight loss that staff thought were from physical abuse.

The family reportedly told police their child began throwing up and wasn’t eating a few weeks ago. They claimed they treated him with home remedies and herbs because they didn’t have Medicaid and also said they child didn’t want to go to the doctor.

Police said the child died Thursday night. According to KOAT, the affidavit said doctors claimed the teen’s cancer would’ve taken six to 12 months to develop, and that if he had gotten cancer sooner, he would’ve likely survived.

KOAT reported the parents were charged with abuse of a child resulting in death.

