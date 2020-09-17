Pigeon Forge hotel’s efforts to increase energy efficiency recognized

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hotel in Pigeon Forge has received a federal rebate that recognized its efforts to increase its energy efficiency.

The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center was awarded a 25 percent energy rebate totaling $62,500 after it met requirements for the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program by, among other things, installing LED lighting throughout the hotel.

“We are so grateful for this loan and rebate. The Ramsey is committed to do our part to protect the environment by completing this plan of energy initiatives put together by the USDA. Not only did we improve the guest experience, but we are saving substantial energy cost and helping a little bit to save our planet,” said Karl Thomas, Managing Partner of the Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center.

The hotel said it also replaced rooftop units with energy-saving heating and air conditioning units. Hotel officials said the project will save $48,759 per year and enough energy to power 39 homes.

