Rain from Sally kicks off Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances from the remnants of Hurricane Sally kick off Thursday, as we have scattered rain to start the day. Clouds and some wind linger to end the week, especially with a cold front sliding in and helping to lock in cooler air.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain from Sally is in the Smoky Mountains to foothills, with a mix of light to moderate rain in the Valley, and then a few showers reach further Northwest. That’s because the bulk of this storm is moving from Georgia to the Carolinas.

From a 60% coverage of our to start the day, showers slowly become more isolated for this afternoon. It’s a mostly cloudy afternoon, with a high only around 77 degrees. Winds continue fan out from Sally, so we have gusts between 20 to 30 mph at times today.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with patchy fog, and spotty rain showers are possible. The low will be around 63 degrees by the morning, which is right at average for this time of the year.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gusts of 20 to 30 mph linger through Friday, along with clouds, but at least rain stays isolated. The high will be around 74 degrees, as a cold front approaches and helps to lock in the cooler air.

The cold front settling in sets us up with cooler mornings. Saturday starts in the mid 50s. Saturday’s high will only be around 74 degrees again, but some clouds are lingering with a partly cloudy day. A stray shower is possible in the mountains, otherwise dry and almost 10 degrees below average.

Sunday starts in the low 50s, but is a beautiful, sunny day and a high in the mid 70s.

Now, by Monday morning, we’ll have lows in the upper 40s and then a sunny afternoon in the mid 70s.

Fall starts on Tuesday, locally the Fall Equinox is at 9:30 in the morning.

