Advertisement

Rare blue moon to appear on Halloween

The first full moon will appear on October 1 followed by the rare blue moon on Halloween.
PHOTO: Image of a blue moon, Photo Date: 2012 - Photo: Simon Smith / MGN
PHOTO: Image of a blue moon, Photo Date: 2012 - Photo: Simon Smith / MGN (WJRT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2020, October will have two full moons, including the appearance of a rare moon on Halloween.

The first full moon will appear on October 1 followed by the rare blue moon on Halloween.

While there is typically one full moon per month, the blue moon occurs every two-and-a-half years. According to NASA, the last time the blue moon appeared was on March 31, 2018.

Despite its name, the moon will not appear blue in color. Experts said the moon will not look any different than a typical full moon. The phrase ‘blue moon’ was introduced in the 1940s and inspired the saying, “once in a blue moon,” to describe the second full moon in a month.

The next Blue Moon will happen on August 22, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The franchise committed $100 million to the hospital over the next 10 years.

News

Virus death toll linked to Maine wedding grows to 7

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus,

News

Kentucky governor wants to receive COVID vaccine in public

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beshear said he’ll discuss the matter with Kentuckians when the time comes.

WVLT

Rain from Sally kicks off Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Sally is moving across the region, sending rain into our area along with clouds and winds.

Latest News

National

Fla. woman attacked, beaten in dispute over Walmart parking spot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WPLG Staff
The incident allegedly began when the suspects stole a parking space the victim had been waiting for.

News

Man admits to dismembering girlfriend’s body, traveling with body parts to Chicago

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to Markham, Illinois Police Chief Terry White, the victim was likely killed in Louisville at least 30 days ago.

WVLT

Heaviest rain shifts south, but impacts from Sally still expected

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Hurricane Sally cuts across the region, sending rain into parts of our area, then a big cool down.

News

Parents charged after son dies of untreated cancer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two people were arrested in New Mexico after investigators said their teen son died after being diagnosed with cancer and left untreated.

News

Would you watch ads for a cheaper phone bill?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
AT&T is considering offering wireless phone plans that will be partially paid for by ads, according to CEO John Stankey.

News

Man accused of sex crimes against teen ‘bride’ says Ky judge validated marriage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 48-year-old St. Louis County doctor pleaded guilty to child pornography charges involving a teenager who he claimed he had married.