Scholarship opportunities available for Tennessee students who serve as poll workers

This essay contest is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens.
COVID-19 continues to make its impacts everywhere including this upcoming general election.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office announced an essay contest for students ages 16 and older who serve as poll officials for the November 3 election.

“Serving as a poll official is an unmatched opportunity for students to see our electoral process in action,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Students participating in this contest not only have the opportunity to win scholarship money by sharing their election experience in writing, but they are helping their local election commission run a safe and secure election.”

Winners will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship. The three first-place winners will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Second and third place winners will receive $500 and $250 scholarships, respectively.

The contest is open to any Tennessee resident who is age 16 or older and is enrolled in a public, charter or private school or home school association.

Officials said essays will be judged based on creativity, organization, development of ideas and response to the theme, Civic Duty. For contest rules and guidelines, visit sos.tn.gov/products/civics-essay-contest.

All poll officials, including essay contest participants, are supplied with face coverings, gowns, face shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment and are trained in social distancing protocols.

