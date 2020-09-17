Singapore says it’ll start paying people to work out with Apple’s smartwatch

(WVLT/CNN) - Singapore says it will soon start paying people to work out using Apple’s smartwatch.

CNN reported that Singapore said Tuesday it will give residents hundreds of dollars if they use a new health app designed for the watch, which encourages users to exercise and complete activities each week.

By checking off goals, residents can earn up to $280. Apple said the partnership was “the first of its kind.”

Apple recently launched a subscription service for its services which combines the company’s music, streaming video, gaming, and other services for users.

