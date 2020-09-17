Spark Innovation Center launches at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Spark Innovation Center at the UT Research Park official launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Its mission is assisting early stage technology companies. According to a release, it has six client companies that will, under one or two year agreements, have space in the Joint Institute of Advanced Materials labs and work to meet milestones so they can obtain space in the area.

“Startup technology companies typically need a longer runway to success and profitability than other companies,” UT President Randy Boyd said. “The Spark Innovation Center is a solution to help those companies launch and soar.”

The companies are: American Nanotechnologies, Chem Chip, Eonix, Neptune Fluid Flow Systems, Qubit Engineering, and Sky Nano.

The center also will:

• Provide access to shared laboratory space

• Provide business model development and introductions to early stage investors

• Make connections with top researchers at UT and ORNL

• Make introductions to other entrepreneurial service providers in the region

• Make connections to established companies in the research park and region

