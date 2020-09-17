Advertisement

Tenn. cancer survivor drives for ride-sharing service to help homeless

A Nashville-based woman is using money she earns working as a ride-hailing driver to make meals for the homeless.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville-based woman is using money she earns working as a ride-hailing driver to make meals for the homeless.

WTVF reports that Kerry Wiles is a full-time scientists at the Cooperative Human Tissue Network at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Wiles said she made a bucket list, which included driving for Uber and Lyft.

“I thought ‘I’m going to make a bucket list of everything I’ve wondered about’ and this was on it,” said Wiles. Wiles said within a couple days of working, she knew she liked it.

“What I found is I really like talking to the people. I like meeting them and sharing my favorite spots in Nashville,” she said. But while she had many wonderful things to share about Nashville, she noticed that its homeless population was growing.

“As I was driving around I would notice the same people in the same spots and I noticed a lot of new homeless,” she said. A week into driving, Wiles began making meals for them. She uses the fares and tips she receives to pay for lunches and hands them out during her shifts.

She told WTVF she typically hands out more than 100 lunches Saturday and Sunday. Over the summer, Wiles said a customer she met has begun helping her in her mission. They’ve even started to write down shoe sizes of some of the people they help out so they can get them boots for the winter.

Learn more about Homeless Helpers Lunches on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD investigating fatal North Knoxville shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
He was identified as David Allen Turner, 29, of Knoxville.

News

“It’s time to reunite:” Visitation policies for long-term care facilities updated

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials announced they were updated visitation policies for long-term care facilities across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Knox County company highlighted by Gov. Lee

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee gave a shout out to a Knox County company Thursday.

News

Tenn. grandmother killed, child injured after carbon monoxide exposure

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A woman died Wednesday night and a child is in extremely critical condition after exposure to carbon monoxide at their apartment in East Memphis, officials said.

Latest News

News

Affordable housing complex bringing 50 apartments to East Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The apartments will be located on KAT bus route 31 and close to the Asheville Highway Kroger and the Burlington Branch of the Knox County Public Library.

News

KCHD employees receiving “vicious," “hateful” messages in response to COVID-19 efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“If you can imagine the worst we’ve probably heard it,” Menefee said.

WVLT

As Sally moves out, fall air rushes in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Rain from Sally’s remnants are moving out, just in time for breezy winds and cooler air to move in.

News

UT cancels spring break in an attempt to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The University of Tennessee announced it has eliminated spring break during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Free flu shots available at Knox County Schools Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said shots will be available to individuals ages 4 and up.

News

Graduation rates fall in Tennessee for the first time in 7 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Graduation rates of Tennessee students dropped in 2020 for the first time in nearly seven years.