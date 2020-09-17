Tenn. cancer survivor drives for ride-sharing service to help homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville-based woman is using money she earns working as a ride-hailing driver to make meals for the homeless.

WTVF reports that Kerry Wiles is a full-time scientists at the Cooperative Human Tissue Network at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Wiles said she made a bucket list, which included driving for Uber and Lyft.

“I thought ‘I’m going to make a bucket list of everything I’ve wondered about’ and this was on it,” said Wiles. Wiles said within a couple days of working, she knew she liked it.

“What I found is I really like talking to the people. I like meeting them and sharing my favorite spots in Nashville,” she said. But while she had many wonderful things to share about Nashville, she noticed that its homeless population was growing.

“As I was driving around I would notice the same people in the same spots and I noticed a lot of new homeless,” she said. A week into driving, Wiles began making meals for them. She uses the fares and tips she receives to pay for lunches and hands them out during her shifts.

She told WTVF she typically hands out more than 100 lunches Saturday and Sunday. Over the summer, Wiles said a customer she met has begun helping her in her mission. They’ve even started to write down shoe sizes of some of the people they help out so they can get them boots for the winter.

Learn more about Homeless Helpers Lunches on Facebook.

