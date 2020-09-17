Tenn. grandmother killed, child injured after carbon monoxide exposure
A woman died Wednesday night and a child is in extremely critical condition after exposure to carbon monoxide at their apartment in East Memphis, officials said.
WREG reported that a woman and her young grandson were found unresponsive by the child’s mother inside the apartment. Relatives said they had been using a generator inside their home because they couldn’t afford utilities.
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are:
- Dull headache
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Shortness of breath
- Confusion
- Blurred vision
- Loss of consciousness
The CDC recommends installing a carbon monoxide detector inside your home. SafeWise has a list of the best CO detectors of 2020 here.
