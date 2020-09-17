Advertisement

Tenn. grandmother killed, child injured after carbon monoxide exposure

A woman died Wednesday night and a child is in extremely critical condition after exposure to carbon monoxide at their apartment in East Memphis, officials said.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A woman died Wednesday night and a child is in extremely critical condition after exposure to carbon monoxide at their apartment in East Memphis, officials said.

WREG reported that a woman and her young grandson were found unresponsive by the child’s mother inside the apartment. Relatives said they had been using a generator inside their home because they couldn’t afford utilities.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are:

  • Dull headache
  • Weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Shortness of breath
  • Confusion
  • Blurred vision
  • Loss of consciousness

The CDC recommends installing a carbon monoxide detector inside your home. SafeWise has a list of the best CO detectors of 2020 here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

