Tenn. grandmother killed, child injured after carbon monoxide exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A woman died Wednesday night and a child is in extremely critical condition after exposure to carbon monoxide at their apartment in East Memphis, officials said.

WREG reported that a woman and her young grandson were found unresponsive by the child’s mother inside the apartment. Relatives said they had been using a generator inside their home because they couldn’t afford utilities.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are:

Dull headache

Weakness

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Confusion

Blurred vision

Loss of consciousness

The CDC recommends installing a carbon monoxide detector inside your home. SafeWise has a list of the best CO detectors of 2020 here.

