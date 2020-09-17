TWRA: Two men confess to illegally dumping trash in wildlife area

CUMBERLAND Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Morgan County men face criminal littering charges after Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers said they illegally dumped trash at a Wildlife Management Area in Cumberland County.

After a month-long investigation by TWRA, two men confessed to illegally dumping “two 16-foot utility trailer load” on June 14.

TWRA Wildlife Officer Gray discovered the trash dumped on Mt. Roosevelt WMA near Wetsal Road on May 19 during his routine patrols.

“It seemed to be an entire household of trash with letters, photographs and household items," said Gray.

The two men were charged with Class A misdemeanors and aggravated criminal littering.

According to TWRA, the two men later called officer Gray and offered to help clean up the trash.

Officer Gray agreed, “Restorative justice needs to take place. Littering on a WMA robs from all hunters that utilize the area.”

TWRA added that the agency does not set fines or penalties for these incidents.

