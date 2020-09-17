UT cancels spring break in an attempt to stop spread of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced it has eliminated spring break during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials said the changes will help reduce the potential for travel-related spread of COVID-19 and allow the university to maintain the required number of instructional days required.

During the Spring 2021 semester, classes will begin on January 20, one week later than originally planned.

The spring semester will not include a spring break or a no-class day on April 1 before the Easter holiday. According to UT, classes will be scheduled on those days. Students will not have classes on April 2.

UT’s spring break was originally scheduled for March 15-19.

School officials said they are still developing plans to celebrate spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.

