Varsity All Access Week-5 preview

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week five of the high school football season includes Maryville playing at Bearden.

The Rebels are fresh off their win over Blount County rival and five time defensing state champion Alcoa. Quarterback Carson Jones is coming into his rushing for two touchdowns against the Tornadoes. This game was supposed to take place in Week 2, but was rescheduled after Bearden cancelled games and practices for two weeks over COVID-19 concerns. The Bulldogs are 0-2 after falling at Bradley Central last Friday.

Week-5 kicks off with our Rivalry Thursday game and it’s Oak Ridge at undefeated West high school.

Coach Lamar Brown’s team is firing on all cylinders outscoring their opponents 116-7. The Rebels are averaging better than 319 yards of total offense. Oak Ridge, meanwhile, is coming off a 45-25 loss to Farragut, allowing 476 yards to the Admirals.

The Wildcats will need to hunker down on defense if they’re going have a chance this week.

CAK (4-0) has outscored its last three opponents 100-22. Grant Sterchi caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Stone Memorial. (2-1) Silverdale was off last week.

It’ll be an emotional night as Farragut as the Admirals welcome in Morristown West. The Admirals will be playing for head coach Eddie Courtney, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday. Coach Courtney’s son and offensive coordinator Geoff will lead the offense will Chris McNeer calls the defensive signals.

Farragut is coming off a big 45-25 win over rival Oak Ridge, a game in which the Admirals amassed 476 yards of total offense. The Morristown West shut Trojans are also coming off a big 35-0 win over Cherokee.

And last but not least, it’s WVLT’s game of the week, McCallie at Catholic.

This is Catholic’s first game since losing to Trinity Christian August 29th on ESPN. Kaden Martin, son of VFL and UT wide receivers coach Tee Martin, passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Irish will definitely be looking for revenge after losing 56-19 to the Blue Tornado last season.

Here’s a look at our varsity All Access schedule for this week:

VAA SCHEDULE FOR 9-18-20:

McCallie at Catholic (GOW)

Maryville at Bearden

Morr. West at Farragut

D-B at HVA

CAK at Silverdale

Alcoa at Pigeon Forge

Kingston at Northview Academy

Gibbs at Campbell Co.

Howard at Anderson Co.

Tennessee at Morr. East

Science Hill vs. Jeff County

