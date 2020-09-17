Viral video of toddler smoking pot lands four in jail

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WVLT/WAPT) — Four people were arrested after officials connected them to a viral video of a child smoking marijuana.

WAPT reported that the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after they received the social media post. Officials accused Anna Waldron, the child’s mother, William Albright and Kalie Green of allowing a three-year-old to smoke marijuana on more than one occasion.

Waldron was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Albright was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of a game animal in captivity. Green was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Officials said Samantha Dykes was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

WAPT reported that Child Protective Serves took custody of the child.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.