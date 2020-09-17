Vols running back returns to Rocky Top with different position on field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When it comes to Tennessee Football, there were some key new additions on Jeremy Pruitt’s Coaching staff.

Among them, VFL and running backs coach Jay Graham, who says he’s absolutely thrilled to be back working for his Alma mater, “I chose to be a football coach because of the men who coached me and helped me grow. I am fortunate to have this opportunity to do it at Tennessee. I’ve always envisioned myself here coaching and it’s a blessing to have that opportunity. I’ve been a lot of different places, but there’s no place like Tennessee.”

Graham’s primary concern right now is making sure his unit is ready to play on September 26 at South Carolina.

It’s obviously been a trying time during the pandemic with some players in and some players out, which is why Graham says all of his backs will need to be ready including the newcomers.

“I mean dealing with this time of year we’re dealing with, it is unprecedented, so you’ve gotta really make sure your’re ready and prepared. We can’t treat you like freshmen, we have to demand that you play at a certain level and those guys have really taken that to heart and have worked hard. I told them you can’t have the typical freshmen stuff, you’ve gotta grow up right now,” Graham said.

Jay Graham would know a thing or two about playing tailback running for over 2600 yards during his UT career. Tat ranks him sixth on Tennessee’s all-time rushing list.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.