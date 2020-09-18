2 SC boys taken from foster care home, mother wanted for questioning

AIKEN, S.C.. (WVLT/WIS) - South Carolina officials are on the search for two missing children who disappeared from their foster care home Thursday night.

Officials said 9-year-old Matthew Kinman and 7-year-old Jerry Kinman were taken from their bedroom at the home where they currently live, WIS reported.

Matthew is four feet tall and weighs 91 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Jerry is also four feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also searching for Nancy Kinman wanted for questioning in connection to the children’s disappearance. She is described as 5-foot-2, 185 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Nancy was last known to drive a 2005 Toyota Camry with SC license tag SIY391.

Anyone who has seen these children is asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

