Alaskan dentist who extracted a patient’s tooth on a hoverboard sentenced to 12 years in jail

(CNN) A former dentist who was filmed extracting a patient’s tooth while standing on a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years in jail, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Law.

Seth Lookhart, 35, was convicted on 46 felony and misdemeanor counts in January, including medical assistance fraud, scheme to defraud, illegal practice of dentistry and reckless endangerment.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton sentenced Lookhart on Monday to serve 20 years in jail with eight years suspended, the statement said. That means Lookhart will serve 12 years behind bars. He also cannot practice dentistry during his 10 years of probation.

Lookhart apologized for his actions while reading from a prepared statement.

“Looking back, I can’t say exactly when I began to go off course,” he said, CNN affiliate KTUU reported. “While I do not doubt that I was able to render care and alleviate the pain to many people who were in dire need, I also know that I could have and should have maintained better discipline and focus while serving a patient base I came to love.”

He also said he had changed, and asked the court to reconsider.

“I know I would be my best self and in turn able to serve my family and the community best if I were granted the privilege and the hope of a renewed lease on life, practicing dentistry and living among those that I love,” Lookhart said.

At the sentencing, Judge Wolverton said, “I think what you did was so outrageous, narcissistic and crazy. So I forgive you for all that, but there’s obviously a high-priced lesson that you’re going to have to learn.”

At Lookhart’s trial earlier this year, Wolverton called the evidence against him “simply overwhelming,” adding that it was “often supported, and often in excruciating detail, by Lookhart’s own texts, photos and videos.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.