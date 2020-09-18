Amazing week of sunny weather ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a ridiculously quiet forecast locally for at least the next week.

As autumn begins next Tuesday morning, we hope you enjoy the cooler weather, perfect for the harvest, pumpkin carving, even SWEATER WEATHER.

The tropical Atlantic is still very, very active, but none of that will impact us directly in Appalachia.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cool east breeze from Sally was felt Thursday, and now the storm is ripped apart off of New England. Basically we’re done with all things Sally.

Now cooler air and an *extremely* limited chance for rain is here Friday, only early in the afternoon. It’s kind of a breezy evening, behind the ‘cold front.’

Friday night high school football will feature clearing skies and quickly-dropping temperatures. We’re down in the middle 50s in the Valley Saturday morning, with some dewy conditions if you’re going to mow the grass.

Others like Crossville or Townsend could be in the upper 40s Saturday morning. We’ll keep just a few clouds for variety Saturday afternoon, and the high will be roughtly 5-10° below average for late September.

Sunday morning is even cooler, but the afternoon is a touch warmer. All-in-all, it’s an incredible weekend. If at all possible, get outside while it’s nice!

LOOKING AHEAD

Starting Monday morning, continuing Tuesday and Wednesday morning, we’ll have a REAL glimpse of fall weather. Lows - even in Knoxville - will be in the 40s! You can turn off the A/C and throw open a window or two. That may let in a few mosquitoes but you’ll save a lot of money on the power bill next week.

Fall begins at 9:30 Eastern Tuesday morning and it will feel like it. We have a ‘blocking high’ overhead, which simply means any active or stormy weather isn’t coming close.

There are no real signs of rain at all until at least next Thursday. Even with that system to our south Thursday and Friday of next week, it shouldn’t impact too many of us. The next ‘big storm’ is at least ten days away.

This is one of the most quiet and tranquil stretches we’ve had here the last couple years!

Pleasant weather right on through the weekend and the first day of fall. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.