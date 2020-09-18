Advertisement

Authorities seek pair of missing boys from South Carolina, woman wanted for questioning

Authorities are seeking to find two missing boys from South Carolina, WIS reported.
Aiken Public Safety is looking for any information that can help lead to the location and return of a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for Matthew and Jerry Kinman.

Officials said the two boys were taken from their bedroom at their home on Deerwood Court Thursday night.

WIS reported, 9-year-old Matthew is four feet tall and weighs 91 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. 7-year-old Jerry is also four feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they are also searching for Nancy Kinman. Nancy is wanted for questioning regarding the boys' disappearance.

She is 5-foot-2, weighs 185 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. Nancy was last known to drive a 2005 Toyota Camry with SC license tag SIY391.

If you have seen these boys and Nancy, contact the Aiden Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

