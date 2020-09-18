East Tennessee volunteer helping wildfire victims in Oregon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in Oregon to help victims of the wildfires.

Lloyd Pitney has been a volunteer with the Red Cross of the East Tennessee Region. He has been deployed in Oregon since Sept. 11, to help people who lost their homes or were forced evacuate to flee the flames. He said he has been bringing them food and comfort while they set up in the nearby fairgrounds. He said the destruction ‘looks like a bomb went off.’

“Around 2,400 residents were destroyed by one fire and which was just absolutely amazing. Some of these were mobile home parks. One gentleman described it that the fire was so hot and so fast moving that when I hit the one end of the park it was just a matter of a minute or two and every mobile home was gone,” said Pitney.

Most days, he said, seeing the sun is not possible through the haze and smoke.

“I left Tennessee and it was nice weather I could see the sky. I landed in Portland, which is four hours north of here. And from the time I landed until the day before yesterday, I really didn’t see the sun. And the day before yesterday, I finally got to see the sun in actually could hear helicopters now starting to fly to help put out fires,” said Pitney.

Pitney has been working the overnight shift from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. He said he will not take a day off until he is set to return to East Tennessee on Sept. 24.

Thursday morning, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported 39 fires were simultaneously burning.

Gov. Kate Brown said more than 900,000 acres have burned across the state in the last three days, nearly double the territory that burns in a typical year. She told a news conference that the exact number of fatalities was not yet known. Up to 40,000 people have fled from their homes.

