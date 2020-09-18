Advertisement

ETSU announces $15K drop in out-of-state tuition

The tuition change will begin in the fall of 2021 and applies only to new incoming students.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - East Tennessee State University announced out of state students will soon see a significant drop in tuition.

The ETSU Board of Trustees voted to reduce the total out-of-state tuition to $13,500 annually.

Students from North Carolina, South Carolina Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia will now have a tuition of $10,500.

The tuition change will begin in the fall of 2021 and applies only to new incoming students. Out of state students who are already enrolled will not see a change in their tuition.

