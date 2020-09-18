Advertisement

Farragut coach returns to field after cancer surgery as team prepares to face Morristown West

The Admirals will be playing for head coach Eddie Courtney, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.
Farragut head football coach administering temperature checks prior to practice
Farragut head football coach administering temperature checks prior to practice(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’ll be an emotional night as Farragut as the Admirals welcome in Morristown West.

Coach Courtney’s son and offensive coordinator Geoff will lead the offense will Chris McNeer calls the defensive signals.

Farragut is coming off a big 45-25 win over rival Oak Ridge, a game in which the Admirals amassed 476 yards of total offense.

The Morristown West shut Trojans are also coming off a big 35-0 win over Cherokee.

