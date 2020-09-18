Farragut coach returns to field after cancer surgery as team prepares to face Morristown West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’ll be an emotional night as Farragut as the Admirals welcome in Morristown West.

The Admirals will be playing for head coach Eddie Courtney, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Coach Courtney’s son and offensive coordinator Geoff will lead the offense will Chris McNeer calls the defensive signals.

Farragut is coming off a big 45-25 win over rival Oak Ridge, a game in which the Admirals amassed 476 yards of total offense.

The Morristown West shut Trojans are also coming off a big 35-0 win over Cherokee.

