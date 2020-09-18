Advertisement

Former Ky. youth pastor accused of exposing himself to minor

A former youth pastor in Rowan County, Kentucky was accused of exposing himself to a minor, investigators said.
Jacob Stegall.
Jacob Stegall.(Rowan County Detention Center)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) - A former youth pastor in Rowan County, Kentucky is accused of exposing himself to a minor, investigators said.

WKYT reported that Jacob Stegall was a youth pastor at Better Life Church in Morehead.

The victim’s mother reported that the incident happened in December 2019 and there could be other victims.

Stegall was charged with incident exposure. If convicted, he could face fines and up to 90 days in jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

