Former Ky. youth pastor accused of exposing himself to minor

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) - A former youth pastor in Rowan County, Kentucky is accused of exposing himself to a minor, investigators said.

WKYT reported that Jacob Stegall was a youth pastor at Better Life Church in Morehead.

The victim’s mother reported that the incident happened in December 2019 and there could be other victims.

Stegall was charged with incident exposure. If convicted, he could face fines and up to 90 days in jail.

