Gun found in Middle Tenn. elementary school child’s backpack

Law enforcement and the child’s guardians were also notified of the discovery of an unloaded gun in the child’s backpack.
(WSAW)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tullhoma City Schools officials notified parents Friday that a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

The Manchester Times reported no one was threatened or harmed during the incident.

School officials said the incident is under investigation.

