Gun found in Middle Tenn. elementary school child’s backpack

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tullhoma City Schools officials notified parents Friday that a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

Law enforcement and the child’s guardians were also notified of the discovery of an unloaded gun in the child’s backpack.

The Manchester Times reported no one was threatened or harmed during the incident.

School officials said the incident is under investigation.

