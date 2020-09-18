Halls High School moving to virtual learning for ten days
According to Knox County Schools, Halls High School will be moving to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21.
Officials said it is expected to last ten school days and students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 5, unless otherwise notified.
“This decision was made in consultation with the Knox County Health Department, which is in support of the two-week closure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," said KCS in a Tweet.
