Investigation underway after body found at South Knoxville apartment complex
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a deceased man at an apartment complex in South Knoxville Thursday night.
Police said the body was discovered at Southside Flats Apartments around 9 p.m.
KPD said the Knox County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, and the incident is under investigation.
