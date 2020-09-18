Advertisement

Kentucky woman searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

A Kentucky woman is on the search for a package lost in the mail that contains her mother’s ashes.
(KKTV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Buckner, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman is on the search for a package lost in the mail that contains her mother’s ashes.

Amy Redford said she shipped her mother’s cremated remains while she was recovering from surgery and unable to travel. Redford said she used the U.S. Postal Service to ship the remains, as it is the only legal way to ship cremated remains, WAVE reported.

Redford said she sent her the ashes to her sister’s old address from which she had recently moved. The package, which was said to have been delivered a week ago has still not been located. Postal inspectors said they have been unable to recover the package.

“Not knowing where my mother is, not being able to put her at rest, on holy ground,” Amy Redford said told WAVE, “it’s not right.”

Postal officials said they are working to resolve the issues. If the package is unable to be recovered Redford’s only option is to collect the $100 it was insured for.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

