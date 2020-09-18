Knox County alcohol curfew at restaurants, bars begins Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health mandated an 11 p.m. closure of all businesses that serve alcohol.

The mandate goes into effect on Friday, Sept. 18.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the City of Knoxville fully supports the BOH’s decision.

“Knoxville Police officers, in conjunction with UTPD, will be monitoring the situation and talking to business owners about these new requirements,” Kincannon said.

The mandate was issued after Dr. Birx, co-chair of the White House Corona Virus Task Force, visited Knoxville earlier this week. Birx suggested local leaders rethink pandemic strategies when cases begin to increase again.

“We are confident that businesses want to keep staff, customers and students as safe as possible---and will in turn cooperate," Kincannon said.

The mandate states, “All restaurants and bars shall close to on-premises customers no later than 11:00 p.m.” The order does not prevent restaurants or bars from continuing delivery, drive-thru, curbside pick-up or carry out services after 11 p.m.

During business hours, restaurants and bars must abide by the following guidelines, according to Executive Order 59:

- No more than 10 guests per table

- All customers are required to be seated

- Tables must be spaced at least 6 feet apart

- Create at least 6 feet of separation between each booth. If booths are back-to-back and 6 feet of separation is not possible, businesses must install solid physical barriers that rise from the back of the booth to at least the level of the head between booths.

- Bar or counter services can not be provided for walk-up customers

- If counter seating is used, there must be 6 feet between individual parties

- Customers shall not be seated at a bar or counter within 6 feet of where glassware is stored or cleaned or where food is prepared

-Indoor and outdoor waiting areas must be marked. Individuals in the waiting areas must be at least 6 feet apart

- Standing-only spaces within waiting areas should remain clear

- Live music is not permitted unless the business maintains at least 15 feet of separation between audience members and performers

Officials said a violation of the regulations could result in a Class C misdemeanor. Citations issued will also be forwarded to the Knoxville Beer Board.

