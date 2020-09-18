‘Look in the mirror,’ Mayor Jacobs says regarding who’s to blame for COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared who he think is to blame for the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state of Tennesseans during his weekly press conference.

“If I haven’t made it clear in the past, I have a lot of problems with how we have handled this pandemic,” Jacobs said.

Tennessee has been under a state of emergency for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have taken the power to write laws away from legislative bodies and given it to un-elected boards,” Jacobs said. “That terrifies me.”

Jacobs said the issues with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is not a failure of leadership, but a system-wide problem.

“It worries me that we have removed virtually all oversight, accountability, and due process from the equation,” Jacobs said. “We all wonder how we got here.”

Mayor Jacobs said if individuals are looking for a way to help they should not project negative comments at employees of the Knox County Health Department.

“They’ve done a great job and I believe they are a major part of the reason that Knox County has fared better than many other areas,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said Dr. Martha Buchanan was “thrust into a position where she had the professional responsibility to make certain decisions.”

On Thursday, KCHD officials said many employees were in tears after the “vicious” and “hateful” comments they had received.

“I’m going to share a harsh reality with everyone. If you’re looking for someone to blame, you need to look in the mirror,” Jacobs said. “We did it, you and me.”

Jacobs told people who are looking to do something constructive to contact their state representative and state senator and “ask that they look at the powers granted local officials in an emergency.”

According to Jacobs, the most important thing for people to do is get involved and make their voices heard.

“Whether we agree with all the decisions that have been made or not, what is done is done,” Jacobs said. “We need to work together to get through this and then work to fix the problems so that we never again find ourselves in this situation.”

Tennessee surpassed 180,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Knox County reached 71 deaths on Friday with nearly 9,000 confirmed cases.

Watch the full video here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.