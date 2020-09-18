Man accused of exposing himself in Knoxville motel, covered in lubricant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after he reportedly exposed himself in a Knoxville motel on Friday, Sept. 4.

Police responded to reports of indecent exposure at the Econolodge Motel on Merchants Center Blvd. where the suspect was exposed in the walkway of the motel around 3:56 a.m.

According to reports, when officers arrived on the scene the suspect, 28-year-old John Lay, was found exposed sitting in front of a room located on the top floor covered in lubricant.

During the arrest, police said Lay began displaying his middle fingers towards officers and would not stop when told to do so. Officer Lively had to deploy his taser to Lay after several minutes of disregarding verbal commands.

KPD officials said officers made contact with four additional males who stated Lay had used Methamphetamine earlier that night.

Lay was transported to UT Medical Center via AMR and a hold was placed with UT Security.

Lay faces charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

