Man charged with murdering delivery truck driver in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis police announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a delivery truck driver, WMC reported.

22-year-old Tanner Bolding is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Memphis police say 44-year-old Chayne Cardwell was shot and killed Monday morning while on a delivery to Jack Pirtle’s Chicken in Bellevue.

According to an affidavit, Bolding pulled into the Jack Pirtle’s parking lot in a blue 2005 Honda Civic. Video footage revealed that he got out of the vehicle and approached Cardwell at the rear of the truck.

Officials said, an anonymous tip led police to the 1000 block of Talley Place where Bolding and the Honda Civic were located. Police say a man came to the door and identified himself as Tanner Bolding.

WMC reported, investigators obtained a search warrant and found a handgun in the bathroom and spent cartridges.

Bolding was taken into custody and admitted to shooting Cardwell during an attempted robbery.

A fundraiser has been created for the Cardwell family. For more information visit the GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.