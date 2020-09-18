Advertisement

Man charged with murdering delivery truck driver in Memphis

Memphis police announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a delivery truck driver, WMC reported.
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis police announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a delivery truck driver, WMC reported.

22-year-old Tanner Bolding is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Memphis police say 44-year-old Chayne Cardwell was shot and killed Monday morning while on a delivery to Jack Pirtle’s Chicken in Bellevue.

According to an affidavit, Bolding pulled into the Jack Pirtle’s parking lot in a blue 2005 Honda Civic. Video footage revealed that he got out of the vehicle and approached Cardwell at the rear of the truck.

Officials said, an anonymous tip led police to the 1000 block of Talley Place where Bolding and the Honda Civic were located. Police say a man came to the door and identified himself as Tanner Bolding.

WMC reported, investigators obtained a search warrant and found a handgun in the bathroom and spent cartridges.

Bolding was taken into custody and admitted to shooting Cardwell during an attempted robbery.

A fundraiser has been created for the Cardwell family. For more information visit the GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Look in the mirror,’ Mayor Jacobs says regarding who’s to blame for COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs placed the blame of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state on Tennesseans during his weekly press conference,

News

Silverdale to face 4-0 CAK after week off

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Christian Academy of Knoxville to play at Silverdale.

News

Farragut coach returns to field after cancer surgery as team prepares to face Morristown West

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The Admirals will be playing for head coach Eddie Courtney, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.

News

Tennessee to ease COVID-19 restrictions on nursing homes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee officials announced they will ease restrictions on nursing homes and long-term care facilities after reports revealed a decline in COVID-19 cases.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 180,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

ETSU announces $15K drop in out-of-state tuition

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tuition change will begin in the fall of 2021 and applies only to new incoming students.

News

Surge of stress, anxiety reported among remote-learning students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The start of the school year has been difficult for some students with remote and in-person learning in place.

News

Pigeon Forge man charged with allegedly raping a child

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a Pigeon Forge man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child.

News

Halls High School moving to virtual learning for ten days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Knox County Schools, Halls High School will be moving to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21.

News

Knoxville firefighters travel to Oregon to battle wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Rural Metro Fire says two firefighters are headed to the west coast to help battle the ongoing wildfires there.