Maryville girl survives snake bite while protecting her little brother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Playtime outside turned into a moment of panic for eight-year-old Brooklyn Smith.

Brooklyn says she was outside playing at her grandpa’s house with her two-year-old brother Eli. The child said, as she was carrying him across a creek, she noticed a copperhead snake creeping up on the rock she was standing on.

Brooklyn said she was focused on keeping her brother safe.

“I was mostly thinking about what would happen to Eli if something were to happen. I was afraid that if he got hurt, I would have no idea what would happen to him.”- Brooklyn Smith

Brooklyn yelled out for help the snake bit her twice on her ankle. The eight-year-old said her grandfather quickly rescued her and Eli and took her to the hospital.

“They called in their snake expert, and she had looked at their bite and she used a skin marker on me to circle it," Brooklyn Smith said.

Brooklyn was later discharged from the hospital. According to the child’s father Dustin Smith, doctors said Brooklyn’s bite was a dry bite, meaning no venom was injected.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.