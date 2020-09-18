Advertisement

Maryville prepares to take on Bearden after scheduled matchup cancelled due to COVID-19

This game was supposed to take place in Week 2, but was rescheduled after Bearden cancelled games and practices for two weeks over COVID-19 concerns.
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Rebels are fresh off their win over Blount County rival and five time defending state champion Alcoa.

Quarterback Carson Jones is coming into his rushing for two touchdowns against the Tornadoes.

This game was supposed to take place in Week 2, but was rescheduled after Bearden cancelled games and practices for two weeks over COVID-19 concerns.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 after falling at Bradley Central last Friday.

