Nashville moving to Phase 3 on Oct. 1, bars increase capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move forward with Phase Three of reopening starting Oct. 1, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Bars and limited service restaurants increased their capacity starting Friday, Sept. 17.

Cooper made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 Metro weekly meeting saying, “we will learn from this phase to prepare for the next.”

Bars and restaurants can resume service at 50% capacity, that is up to 50 people inside and 50 people outside, WTVF reported. Businesses can remain open until 11 p.m.

“The markers of this next phase will be public school teaching in person, increased capacity at event spaces and attendance at larger events," said Cooper.

The announcement comes after Cooper said that Tennessee Titans fans would be allowed to attend the Steelers game at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 4 at 10% capacity.

WTVF reported, modifications to Phase 2 have been happening since May 25. Restaurants were allowed to have up to 75% capacity but after Memorial Day, the rules were rolled back after COVID-19 cases spiked.

