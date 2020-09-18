Advertisement

Nashville moving to Phase 3 on Oct. 1, bars increase capacity

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move forward with Phase Three of reopening starting Oct. 1, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Nashville moving to Phase 3
Nashville moving to Phase 3(WTVF)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move forward with Phase Three of reopening starting Oct. 1, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Bars and limited service restaurants increased their capacity starting Friday, Sept. 17.

Cooper made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 Metro weekly meeting saying, “we will learn from this phase to prepare for the next.”

Bars and restaurants can resume service at 50% capacity, that is up to 50 people inside and 50 people outside, WTVF reported. Businesses can remain open until 11 p.m.

“The markers of this next phase will be public school teaching in person, increased capacity at event spaces and attendance at larger events," said Cooper.

The announcement comes after Cooper said that Tennessee Titans fans would be allowed to attend the Steelers game at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 4 at 10% capacity.

WTVF reported, modifications to Phase 2 have been happening since May 25. Restaurants were allowed to have up to 75% capacity but after Memorial Day, the rules were rolled back after COVID-19 cases spiked.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities seek pair of missing boys from South Carolina, woman wanted for questioning

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Authorities are seeking to find two missing boys from South Carolina, WIS reported.

News

Man accused of exposing himself in Knoxville motel, covered in lubricant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after he reportedly exposed himself in a Knoxville motel on Friday, Sept. 4.

News

Josh Carr to be arraigned Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Sevier Co. officials told WVLT News, Josh Carr will be arraigned Friday morning after wanted for stabbing his grandmother and killing his mother.

News

SmileDirectClub to open $34M manufacturing plant in Middle Tenn., adding 600 jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
SmileDirectClub will be opening a $34 million manufacturing facility in Columbia, Tenn., bringing around 600 new jobs to the area, WTVF reported.

Latest News

News

East Tennessee volunteer helping wildfire victims in Oregon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
A Knoxville man is in Oregon to help victims of the wildfires.

WVLT

Should be a nice afternoon ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
High’s on Friday will be near 76 in Knoxville to 70 in Crossville.

News

St. Jude Walk/Run goes virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
In celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, supports of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from across the country, including Knoxville, are taking part in a virtual St. Jude Walk/Run in September.

News

Former Ky. youth pastor accused of exposing himself to minor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A former youth pastor in Rowan County, Kentucky was accused of exposing himself to a minor, investigators said.

News

Investigation underway after body found at South Knoxville apartment complex

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a deceased man at an apartment complex in South Knoxville Thursday night.

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 11 hours ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.