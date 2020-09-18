Notorious B.I.G. crown sells for nearly $600,000

(WVLT/CBS) - More than 100 pieces of hip hop history were auctioned off in New York Tuesday, including memorabilia from Notorious B.I.G. and the Wu-Tang Clan.

One of the event’s most prized possessions was the crown that the Notorious B.I.G. wore in his famous 1997 “King of New York” photoshoot. It was his last before his death. It sold for nearly $600,000.

Also featured in the collection was Salt n Peppa’s “Push It” jacket, and 22 love letters from Tupac Shakur to his high school sweetheart.

CBS reported that some of the auction’s proceeds will go to the Queens Public Library hip hop programs and community nonprofit Building Beats.

