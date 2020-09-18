Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.
A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Former Ky. youth pastor accused of exposing himself to minor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A former youth pastor in Rowan County, Kentucky was accused of exposing himself to a minor, investigators said.

News

Investigation underway after body found at South Knoxville apartment complex

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a deceased man at an apartment complex in South Knoxville Thursday night.

Latest News

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.

News

Texas man sentenced to prison for stalking Taylor Swift

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The complaint said Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Big Machine Label Group in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift.

News

Alaskan dentist who extracted a patient’s tooth on a hoverboard sentenced to 12 years in jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A former dentist who was filmed extracting a patient’s tooth while standing on a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years in jail, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Law.

Politics Headlines

At town hall, Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden was to face live, unscripted questions from voters, with the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field.