Advertisement

Officer stops to toss the football with boy playing catch by himself

‘See you next time Fode’
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Gray News) – Officer Tyler McElman was on patrol when something he saw tugged at his heart.

“I saw a young boy throwing a football to himself and chasing it down,” the Boxborough police officer said on Facebook.

“Being a sports enthusiast, I turned my cruiser around quickly and walked up to the boy and his sister to ask if I could join in and play some catch after introducing myself.”

The boy’s name is Fode.

The officer said the youngster impressed him with his one-handed catches and ability to run under long passes.

McElman and the boy talked sports, too, chatting about football players like Cam Newton, Julian Edelman, Tom Brady and Odell Beckham, the officer said.

The sandlot fun apparently wasn’t a one-off.

“See you next time Fode, I’ll be bringing the baseball glove bud,” McElman said.

Being a community caretaker has it perks on days like this!

Posted by Boxborough Police Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County alcohol curfew at restuarants, bars begins Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the City of Knoxville fully supports the BOH’s decision.

Politics Headlines

Trump shifts on Puerto Rico, releases aid as election nears

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

National Politics

Trump: 'I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico'

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Trump says his administration has done more for Puerto Rico than anyone.

WVLT

Amazing week of sunny weather ahead

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
High’s on Friday will be near 76 in Knoxville to 70 in Crossville.

Politics Headlines

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

Latest News

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

News

Walmart raising wages for nearly 165K workers

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Walmart announced many employees will soon receive a raise.

News

Tennessee toddler killed in accidental shooting at Clarksville home

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Police believe the 2-year-old found an unsecured gun in the home and accidentally fired it.

Politics Headlines

AP Exclusive: Census layoffs ordered despite judge’s ruling

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear whether such actions would violate U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations while she considers a request to extend the headcount by a month.

News

Tennessee man sentenced in child pornography case involving 16-year-old

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Tennessee man was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison on child pornography charges, according to Arkansas officials.

News

SEC announces policies for canceled, rescheduled football games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Southeastern Conference announced new policies for cancellations and rescheduling games during the 2020 season.