Pigeon Forge man charged with allegedly raping a child
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a Pigeon Forge man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child.
According to officials, 48-year-old David Ryan Nelson has been charged with two counts of Child Rape and two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.
Nelson is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
If anyone has any information contact Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.
