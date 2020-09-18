Pigeon Forge man charged with allegedly raping a child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a Pigeon Forge man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child.

According to officials, 48-year-old David Ryan Nelson has been charged with two counts of Child Rape and two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

Pigeon Forge man arrested for Child Rape Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division arrested David Ryan... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, September 18, 2020

Nelson is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

If anyone has any information contact Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.