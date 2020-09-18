Advertisement

Puppy rescued alive from rubble in California fires

Crews searching an area devastated by wildfire in Northern California found an unexpected gift--a puppy.
Crews searching an area devastated by wildfire in Northern California found an unexpected gift--a puppy.
Crews searching an area devastated by wildfire in Northern California found an unexpected gift--a puppy.(BCSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) - Crews are searching an area devastated by wildfire in Northern California found an unexpected gift--a puppy.

“These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today,” the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday on Facebook. The crew named the puppy Trooper.

These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today....

Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Saturday, September 12, 2020

The sheriff’s office said deputies were searching areas impacted by the blaze in the community of Berry Creek Friday when they came across the “unexpected and welcomed discovery.”

The puppy had some minor burns and was taken by animal control to an area veterinary center.

Authorities said the puppy had been left behind after the owner, who had several dogs, was not able to locate it before having to evacuate.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

As Sally moves out, fall air rushes in

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Rain from Sally’s remnants are moving out, just in time for breezy winds and cooler air to move in.

News

Notorious B.I.G. crown sells for nearly $600,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
More than 100 pieces of hip hop history were auctioned off in New York Tuesday, including memorabilia from Notorious B.I.G. and the Wu-Tang Clan.

News

Spider-like poison found in Australian stinging trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN
A team of researchers have discovered a previously unidentified neurotoxin similar to venom found in spiders in Australia’s stinging trees.

News

TWRA: Two men confess to illegally dumping trash in wildlife area

Updated: 2 hours ago
The two men were charged with a Class A misdemeanors and aggravated criminal littering.

Latest News

News

Spark Innovation Center launches at UT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Spark Innovation Center at the UT Research Park official launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

News

First grader raising money for books at her school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Charlie McNutt is donating all of her money earned from making lanyards for her school’s book fair

News

NCAA approves Cade Mays appeal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The NCAA has approved Cade Mayes' appeal, Coach Jeremy Pruitt told media Thursday.

News

Want to own a piece of Dolly Parton history? Here’s how

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Dolly Parton is doing her part to help out folks in need.

News

New American girl doll pays tribute to the 1980′s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The company’s newest doll pays tribute to the 1980′s.

News

Pigeon Forge hotel’s efforts to increase energy efficiency recognized

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A hotel in Pigeon Forge has received a federal rebate that recognized its efforts to increase its energy efficiency.