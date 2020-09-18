SEC announces policies for canceled, rescheduled football games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced new policies for cancellations and rescheduling games during the 2020 season.

The SEC established a minimum of 53 scholarship players must be available in order to participate in a game. The team must also meet the following minimum of position players to begin a game: seven offensive linemen (including one center), one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

According to SEC officials, the school may choose to play with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players. Otherwise, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no-contest by the SEC Commissioner.

The SEC football season is set to kick-off on Sept. 26. Each school will have a 10-game conference only schedule.

The Vols begin their season against South Carolina on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

