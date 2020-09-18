Should be a nice afternoon ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have a few clouds this afternoon, and just limited chances for rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Because of the winds we don’t have much to worry about in terms of fog across the area this morning.

High’s on Friday will be near 76 in Knoxville to 70 in Crossville.

We keep a good deal of sun and clouds with us through the afternoon. Breezy at times with winds up to 15-20 mph. Even with the clouds make sure you are limiting your time in the sun. UV Index is at a 7 Friday. Pollen is very high with the main threats from ragweed.

As we move into your Friday night, it may get a little chilly for some for football games. Temperatures fall into the 60s for kickoff.

Tonight we’ll have more clouds and breezy at times, temperatures near 55 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Saturday where we left off on Friday with scattered clouds across the area. Saturday should be beautiful and pleasant with more sunshine for the afternoon and temperatures in the low 70s.

That stays with us through Sunday, slightly warmer with more sunshine.

Through the week, our first week of fall looks mostly clear and dry and temperatures in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50 to start each day.

Our best chances for rain will come in towards the end of the week as we watch another tropical system to our south inch closer to the gulf coast and could sling some remnant moisture our way.

Pleasant weather right on through the weekend and the first day of fall. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.